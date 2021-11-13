Boy dies in house collapse, teacher killed in tree fall

Coimbatore :

The deceased identified as Bala Sabari was trapped under the debris and died after the house caved in at around 8 am, when all the family members were fast asleep.





Police said the boy’s parents Ramasamy, a weaver, his wife Nandini, his father Ezhumalai, sister Kaliammal and her two children suffered injuries and they were admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem for treatment.





Police retrieved the body of the boy after clearing the debris and sent it for post mortem. Salem District Collector S Karmegam visited the spot, when residents urged him to prevent water from entering into their houses, whenever the ‘Allikuttai’ lake gets filled up during rains.





In another rain related incident, Maheshwari, 52, wife of Dharman from Othanatty near Coonoor in The Nilgiris died after a tree fell on her on Thursday evening. The victim, who was working as a teacher in the Panchayat Middle School near ‘Vandisholai’ area, was walking home after work, when a tree got uprooted and fell on her.





She suffered severe injuries to her head and was rushed to Ooty Government Hospital. However, Maheswari died without responding to treatment. The trees uprooting also led to power cuts in several residential areas in the Kotagiri neighbourhood.