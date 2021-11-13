Crowd funding by Pudukai villagers brings tank back to life

Thiruchirapalli :

A big tank in an area of 400 acres was established at Sengalakudi near Keeranur when Kamarajar was the Chief Minister and it was utilised for storing the excess water flowing from Neerpalani and Avvayarpatti canal through a two-km outlet channel.





However, in due course, the outlet channel was abandoned due to vegetation growth and accumulation of silt. Thus the major water source to Sengalakudi and over 10 adjacent villages went dry.





In such a situation, the residents of Sengalakudi for the past few years were urging PWD officials to revive the outlet channel.





“A fund of Rs 12.34 lakh was sanctioned in 2018, but not for desilting or the revival of the channel, but for strengthening the retention wall of the channel. But to our dismay, the PWD returned the money as the strengthening of retention walls was executed by the State Highways department. With this, the hope of revival of the channel dimmed,” said M Velusamy, former president of the Sengalakudi village.





Meanwhile, due to the heavy downpour in the past few days, most of the water bodies in the district filled except the big tank and the excess water from the canals reached the Korayaru into Tiruchy and flooded a few pockets.





Residents on losing patience discussed among themselves and P Balusamy, one of the village heads, suggested crowdfunding to execute the work. “We managed to collect around Rs 2.60 lakh and commenced the work a couple of days back. Village youths volunteered to work and water started flowing through the outlet channel and started filling up the big tank,” said Velusamy.





“If the tank gets full, it can cater to our water needs for at least one year,” said Velusamy and added that former minister and Viralimalai MLA C Vijaya Baskar visited the site and gave his contribution for the work.





Meanwhile, a senior PWD official said that a fund of Rs 12.34 lakh was returned to the government as it was sanctioned for the strengthening of the retaining walls which had already been completed. A proposal has been sent to the government and by March 2022, we would take up the revival of the entire tank, the official assured.