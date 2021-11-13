New COVID cases on the decline in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest number of 114 cases in the State, followed by Coimbatore, 108 cases. All the other districts reported less than 100 cases, taking the total pandemic cases in the State to 27,13,216.





After 1,02,154 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, an overall TPR of 0.8 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest positivity rate of 1.3 per cent in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Tirupur districts. Salem, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli recorded 1.1 per cent, and Chennai, Dindigul, and Karur 1 per cent.





With eight more deaths due to the pandemic virus, the total death toll in Tamil Nadu now stands at 36,259. So far, as many as 26,67,067 people recovered from the virus in the State after 927 more people were discharged from several hospitals on Friday.