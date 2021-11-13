Priest gets 29 yrs in jail for harassing girls

The Karur Mahila Fast Track Court on Friday awarded 29 years of imprisonment to a priest for sexually harassing three female children. He was also fined Rs 1.60 lakh.
Thiruchirapalli: Ganapathy (60), a local priest from Arugampalayam near Vengamedu in Karur is known for performing special pujas for children. In 2019, a widow approached Ganapathy to conduct a special puja for the welfare of her three girls. But the priest had locked the girls up in separate rooms and had sexually harassed them.
