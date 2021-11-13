Sat, Nov 13, 2021

Passengers unhurt even as boulders hit train

Published: Nov 13,202106:30 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Around 2,348 passengers of Kannur – Bengaluru Express train had a close shave early on Friday morning after the train derailed between Toppuru- Sivadi on the ghat section in Dharmapuri after boulders rolled down the track and hit the moving train.

The boulders that fell on the coaches
The boulders that fell on the coaches
Coimbatore:
Seven coaches of the train derailed around 3.50 am. The passengers escaped unhurt as the train was moving at a slow pace. “No casualty or injury has been reported,” said Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi, in a statement. The passengers were later moved to Salem and Bengaluru through the Tirupattur route by a special train. Fifteen buses were arranged at Toppuru for those who went to Bengaluru by bus.

Due to the derailment, several trains - KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Special, Nagercoil Jn-KSR Bengaluru, Salem-Yesvantpur Express, Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru, KSR Bengaluru –Nagercoil, Mysuru-Mayiladurai were diverted. Two trains, Salem-Yesvantpur and Yesvantpur-Salem were cancelled.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations