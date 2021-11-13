Tamil Nadu Ministers’ team visits Delta, assures crop compensation

Thiruchirapalli :

After the continuous rains, crops over 1.50 lakh acre land had submerged in the Cauvery Delta region and Stalin deputed a team of ministers led by I Periyasamy to visit the spots and enumerate losses. The team visited the Delta region on Friday and commenced their inspections from Thanjavur, where 40,000 acres of land submerged. The ministers were briefed about ongoing flood prevention works, camps and the distribution of relief material. The team later visited Andami village near Madukur. “Samba crop in around 3700 hectare land has submerged in the Madukkur taluk alone and officials are draining out water from the fields on a war footing,” he said.





Later, the team went to Tiruvarur district. Inspecting the crops submerged at Kavanur village, Periyasamy said samba and Thalady on 17,000 hectare land waas under water. He urged the farmers to insure their crops before November 15. “We have sought extension of time for crop insurance with the Union government as several farmers have been affected due to the monsoon rains,” Periyasamy said.







