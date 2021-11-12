Heavy rains in Kanniyakumari: Schools, colleges closed

Heavy rain in Kanyakumari led to closure of schools and colleges

Chennai :

In the wake of torrential rains since Thursday, the district collector has declared holidays for schools. Colleges too have been closed.

Several places in the district are inundated with water entering the homes in many low-lying areas.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), many parts of the district received an average rainfall of 77.2 mm, while eight places recorded more than 100 mm rains in the past 24 hours till Friday 8 a.m.

Mambalathurayar, Poigai, and Mukkadal dams continue to overflow. The water level in four other reservoirs is also rising due to incessant rains at the catchment areas.

Surulacode recorded the highest rainfall of (150 mm) followed by Kannimar (136.88mm) and Perunchani (129.8mm). Four other weather stations also recorded water levels above 100mm.

Heavy rains partially damaged eight houses in Vilavancode Taluk and one each in Thovalai and Tiruvattur taluks.

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam continues to increase and touched 138.95 feet on Friday morning.

Rains are lashing the southern districts of Tamil Nadu including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Ramanathapuram since Wednesday and continuing on Friday also.