TN announces compensation for kin of those killed in heavy rainfall

Chennai :

The Minister assured that the bereaved families will receive a cheque in a week.

According to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the state, 14 people died during the incessant rains and waterlogging.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that farmers who have lost more than 33 per cent of their crop would receive compensation.

The government has constituted a team of ministers to study the losses suffered by farmers as about 1.45 lakh acres of crop has been damaged due to the heavy rains in delta districts.

More than 250 people were shifted from state government hospitals in Chennai.

According to the fire and rescue teams and the Water Resources Department officials, it would take a few more days for Chennai to return to normalcy.

The IMD has predicted that the rain will decrease in many parts of the state but in the Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Vellore, Ranipet, and Coimbatore districts, heavy downpours are predicted for a few more days.

As many as 185 relief camps are functioning in the state for rain-affected people as most of the low-lying areas in several districts are inundated. In Chennai and the adjoining areas, 44 relief camps are functioning.

Eleven teams of the NDRF, eight companies of the SDRF, fire, and rescue personnel, and police have been deployed to remove uprooted trees and clear waterlogging.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited are trying to restore power in many parts of the state.

Ramachandran told IANS: "NDRF, SDRF, fire and rescue personnel and police are working in tandem to restore normal life in state. The government is prepared to meet any exigencies."