Stalin will never give up rights over Mullaiperiyar dam, says Minister

Madurai :

No doubt, the dam, which was given on a lease period to Tamil Nadu for 999 years, is always ours (Tamil Nadu), Periyasamy said in Theni on Thursday. Talking to reporters after reviewing developments in his Ministry, he said there was no issue at all concerning the dam. But the Opposition had been organising protests unnecessarily claiming that the rights of Tamil Nadu had not been protected. It was totally wrong and such protests were held just for gaining political mileage. Further responding to queries on the absence of Theni Collector and Tamil Nadu ministers during the release of water from the dam, he said it was only a formality, there was no hard and fast rule to be followed.



