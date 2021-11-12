Farmer falls into well and dies, 2 others rescued by fire service personnel

Thiruchirapalli :

A farmer slipped into a well in Thuraiyur and died after sustaining severe head injuries, while two others who climbed down into the well and got stranded, were later rescued by Fire and Rescue services personnel on Thursday. Sources said that Ramasamy (33), a farmer from Nallavannipatti near Thuraiyur, went to irrigate his land. While he went to switch on the motor, he slipped and fell into the well nearby. On seeing him, some locals alerted the Thuraiyur Fire and Rescue personnel. Before the arrival of the personnel, they climbed down into the well and lifted Ramasamy up and rushed him to the Thuraiyur GH, but he succumbed on the way due to grievous injuries on the head.



