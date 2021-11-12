Cleanliness staff work without shoes, gloves, raincoats in Ambur

Vellore :

A number of netizens in Ambur took to different social media platforms to highlight the plight of cleanliness staff working in rain without gloves, boots or even raincoats. While a lone worker sans protective gear was seen striving hard to pump out water stagnating in the Reddy Thoppu railway subway, this was not so in the subway at Minnur near Ambur which is used daily by more than 1,000 people to cross over to the other side where brick kilns, schools and a sericulture farm are located. Residents of 3 areas and a Sri Lankan refugee camp on the other side of the tracks have to cross the subway to get their daily needs in Ambur town. Meanwhile in Vellore town, civic officials started dengue prevention measures.



