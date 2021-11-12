Three held for growing ganja plants

Coimbatore :

During a vehicle check, police intercepted two persons, Vishnu (19) and a 17-year-old boy from Gudalur riding a two wheeler on Ooty-Gudalur National Highways (NH) on Thursday. As they appeared suspicious, the police carried out a check and found them in possession of ganja plants. Inquiries with them revealed that Gunasekaran, 56, a farmer had harvested ganja plants in the midst of his carrot and beans farm at Kallatty. There were around ten plants grown upto three feet in height. Police uprooted those plants and destroyed them. The trio informed police that they had grown them for their personal use, however further investigations were underway to know if they had sold them also. Police said Gunasekaran and Vishnu were lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison while the minor has been sent to a juvenile observation home.



