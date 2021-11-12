Senior advocate N Natarajan dies at 84

Chennai :

Senior criminal lawyer N Natarajan passed away here in Chennai on Thursday. He was 84 and died of age-related ailments. Natarajan was a member of the counsel’s team who defended the late actor MR Radha in the gun shooting case of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in 1947. Natarajan has also represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the serial bomb blast case that occurred in Mumbai in 1993. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Member of Parliament NR Elango had paid their last respects to the deceased advocate. Also, judges, former judges, lawyers, office bearers of lawyers’ associations extended their condolences. Natarajan has appeared in several cases for the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram is one among the renowned juniors to advocate N Natarajan.



