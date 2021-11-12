After Thalai Deepavali, cops get leave for b’day, wedding anniversary in Tiruchy

“Though it is an oral instruction from the DGP, the SP is particular to implement this and used to take note of the number of cops who celebrate either their birthday or wedding anniversary during the roll call every morning. Since the details are collected on the previous day, the particular personnel are asked to avail leave on the day”, said Senthil Kumar, the Special Branch Sub Inspector.
Thiruchirapalli: Tiruchy district police have been asked to go on a compulsory leave on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries and celebrate the life’s important days with their family members and on Thursday four cops availed such a leave. After the newly wed cops were allowed to celebrate their Thalai Deepavali with their family members, the Tiruchy District police had another happy news that they can celebrate their life’s important days with their loved ones. The district police personnel said that the SP P Moorthy was very particular to ensure the cops discharge their duties without any stress or tension. He had instructed the police personnel to be free of mental pressure which would help them concentrate their work well. “Though it is an oral instruction from the DGP, the SP is particular to implement this and used to take note of the number of cops who celebrate either their birthday or wedding anniversary during the roll call every morning. Since the details are collected on the previous day, the particular personnel are asked to avail leave on the day”, said Senthil Kumar, the Special Branch Sub Inspector
