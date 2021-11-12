Divert surplus from Mettur dam to 100 lakes, demands AIADMK

Coimbatore :

The project, conceived by the previous AIADMK government was planned at a cost estimate of Rs 565 crore.





“The foundation stone for the project was laid and its first phase was completed by the AIADMK government. Despite the Stanley reservoir at Mettur reaching its brim, the state government failed to discharge the surplus water to fill up the 100 lakes for the benefit of farmers,” said the resolution passed at the district level meeting.





The project was rolled out to prevent surplus water from Mettur draining waste into the sea. Farmers from areas such as Mettur, Omalur, Edappadi and Sangagiri were hopeful of getting benefitted out of the project.





Further, the district unit of the party also condemned the DMK, in another resolution for forgoing the rights of the state over Mullaiperiyar issue.





The former chief minister also urged the party functionaries to work with an aim to achieve 100 per cent success in the ensuing urban local body polls.





Former minister S Semmalai and other party functionaries took part in the meeting.



