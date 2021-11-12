Stalin reviews rain situation with Ministers

Chennai :

In the review meeting, Chief Minster was briefed about the overall situation post Wednesday night and Thursday morning showers and the damages caused by the flood. He was also updated about the low pressure zone and its likely impact on the state when it crosses the coast.





Stalin then held discussions with senior IAS officers, who have been appointed in-charge for 10 districts, and directed them to coordinate the relief works with the district.





Instructing officials to quickly attend to the requirements of the people, he directed them to ensure that quality food, basic amenities and medicine were supplied adequately to residents, who have been accommodated in the relief camps.





The Chief Minister also spoke to the respective district Ministers and took stock of the ongoing flood relief measures in their region.





Then, Stalin carried out his fifth day of field inspection in flood affected areas of Chintadripet and directed officials to clear the stagnated water as soon as possible.





Ministerial committee to inspect crop damage





In a related development, the state government has constituted a seven-member ministerial committee led by cooperative minister I Periasamy to assess crop damage in Delta districts. The committee comprising ministers Thangam Thennarasu (Industries), S Regupathy (Law), K R Periakaruppan (Rural development), R Sakkarapani (Food), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School education) and C V Meiyyanathan (Environment and Climate change) would inspect the Delta districts to ascertain the extent of damage and recommend immediate steps required to save crops.





An official statement said the heavy rains in the state, especially in delta region during the last few days have left crops submerged. Chief minister M K Stalin has ordered the committee to immediately submit a report to him to expedite relief works in Delta districts, the statement added.





Talking to media persons shortly after the CM ordered the constitution of the committee, agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam said that samba crop was being cultivated in over 44 lakh acres and crops in about about 1.45 lakh acres remain submerged due to the heavy spell. Claiming that water was draining after rains eased during the last few days, the minister said, “We will know the extent of damage in a few days. Relief will be announced thereafter.” He also added that about 6000 acres of the total 31.76 acres of horticulture crops cultivated in the state were inundated and the status of the crops would be known after the water drains in the field.





Regarding the extension of the deadline to register for PM’s crop insurance scheme, Panneerselvam said, “Around 10.43 lakh acres of samba crop have been registered for the crop insurance scheme so far. About 8.08 lakh farmers have registered so far this year. Compared to last year, an additional 1.44 lakh acres of samba crop has been registered this year. We have another five days left. Officials concerned are also engaged in flood relief and damage assessment, so we have asked the union govt to extend the deadline till the end of the month.”





Asked if the government would consider operating mobile retail vegetable units like it did during Covid lockdown to keep a tab on skyrocketing vegetable prices in Chennai, he said the current situation does not warrant operation of mobile vegetable selling units, but if necessary, the government would consider it.



