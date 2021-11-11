TN floods: Governor speaks to Stalin, expresses thanks to Modi

Chennai :

An official statement from the Rajbhavan on Thursday said that the Governor also spoke to the Director-General of National Disaster and Response Force (NDRF) S.N. Pradhan on the rescue and relief operations undertaken in the state.





The Governor also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support in the relief and rescue operations and mitigating measures for the flood-affected areas of the state.





The NDRF has already deployed 14 battalions for rescue operations in the state while the SDRF has eight companies deployed in the flood-affected areas and waterlogged areas.