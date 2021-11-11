10 senior IAS officials to coordinate Tamil Nadu flood relief

Chennai :

J Jayakanthan, Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, has been appointed as coordinator of Tiruchy district, S Prabakar, MD, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, as coordinator for Erode, K Nandakumar, Commissioner, School Education, for Vellore, R Selvaraj, Commissioner of Panchayats, for Ranipet, K Baskaran, Vice-Chairperson and CEO, Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, for Nagapattinam, V Arun Roy, Secretary, MSME Department, for Cuddalore district, TN Venkatesh, Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts, for Madurai, R Anandakumar, Member Secretary, SDAT, for Tiruvallur, Anil Meshram, MD, Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation, for Ariyalur (in addition to Perambalur) and C Kamaraj, Director, Backward Classes, for Virudhunagar.





“The coordinators nominated to the districts are expected to provide support and guidance to the district officials and to monitor preventive measures taken in the flood affected areas and reaching out through relief measures to the people of the state during the north east monsoon season, this year,” said Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, in an order.