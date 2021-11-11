Coimbatore-Palani train resumes

Coimbatore :

However, what came as a rude shock for passengers was the three fold rise in the fare. Train No 06463 chugged out of the Coimbatore railway station at 2.10 pm and reached Palani at its scheduled time of 4.40 pm.





On the first day, only less number of passengers travelled by the train, which was flagged off by Coimbatore South BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan. Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan urged the railway to roll back the steep increase in fare. “It should be operated as a passenger train,” he added.