Crops in 1.50 lakh acres submerged in Delta districts

Thiruchirapalli :

The farmers said that over 20,000 acre crops had submerged in the district and the Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu who visited the affected lands asked the PWD and Agri officials to initiate steps to drain the water.





The farmers charged that there were blocks in the storm water drains in the rural areas that resulted in pooling of water on agri land. In Thanjavur, samba in around 40,000 acre submerged and in Nagapattinam 23,000 acres and in Mayiladuthurai 25,000 acre crops were under water.





Pudukkottai reported 10,000 acres under water and in Ariyalur 10,000 acres of samba and 5000 acres of cotton submerged in the continuous rains. While the district administration has been asking the farmers to insure their crops by November 15 through e-sevai centres, the farmers from the region appealed to the state government to extend the date to December 25.





Upper Anicut inspected





Meanwhile, the PWD (Water Resources) Tiruchy Regional Chief Engineer S Ramamurthy who visited the Mukkombu regulator on Wednesday advised the officials to ensure proper discharge of excess water from the upper anicut and continuously monitor the inflow and the outflow at the regulator.