7 houses damaged in refugee camp at Uchappatti

Seven houses were damaged in the Sri Lankan refugees’ camp at Uchappatti near Thopur in Thirumangalam taluk of Madurai district following heavy rains.
Madurai:
Collector S Aneesh Sekhar on Tuesday night inspected the rain-hit locality and assured the affected people of necessary assistance.
Talking to reporters, the Collector said among the houses damaged, six suffered partial damage and one fully damaged at the camp, which has a total of around 450 houses. The victims have been taken to special camps set up in community halls and schools and were accommodated.
