25 percent jobs in anganwadis for widows

Chennai :

According to the order, priority will be given for widows and deserted women for 25 per cent jobs in anganwadi workers, mini-workers and helpers.





The rules for appointing workers for anganwadis was framed in 2012 and those widows and deserted women who fulfill the criteria will be given priority. Already the practice of giving priority for widows and deserted women is in place for workers of noon-meals scheme and the officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) recommended the state government to follow the same procedure in anganwadis too.