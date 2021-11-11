Thu, Nov 11, 2021

Man gets 10-yr RI for abusing daughter

Published: Nov 11,202108:16 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The District Mahila Court in Dindigul on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 10 years in a Pocso case.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Madurai:
According to prosecution, the accused identified as Kamaraj of Pethanaickenpatti, Palani taluk, was found guilty of committing such a crime with his 12-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred on March 14 in 2019. Based on a complaint, Palani All Women Police filed a case under Pocso Act. The police, after investigating, arrested Kamaraj and sent him to judicial custody.

When the case came to trial, sessions Judge S Purushothaman pronounced him guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 too.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations