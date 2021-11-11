Man gets 10-yr RI for abusing daughter

Madurai :

According to prosecution, the accused identified as Kamaraj of Pethanaickenpatti, Palani taluk, was found guilty of committing such a crime with his 12-year-old daughter.





The incident occurred on March 14 in 2019. Based on a complaint, Palani All Women Police filed a case under Pocso Act. The police, after investigating, arrested Kamaraj and sent him to judicial custody.





When the case came to trial, sessions Judge S Purushothaman pronounced him guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 too.