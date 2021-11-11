Man gets 10-yr jail for torturing boy at Ariyalur

The Ariyalur Mahila Court on Wednesday awarded 10 years imprisonment for a man who had sexually tortured an 11-year-old boy.
Thiruchirapalli:
According to the prosecution, B Gnanam (31), a resident from Sembiyakudi, near Thirumanur, in Ariyalur district, forcibly took an 11-year-old boy to a secluded place and sexually tortured him in 2018.
The boy reported the incident to his mother, who lodged a complaint with the Venganur police station. Police registered a case and arrested Gnanam.
The case was in progress at Ariyalur Mahila Court and on Wednesday, judge Anand, who heard the case, awarded 10 years imprisonment to Gnanam.
Conversations