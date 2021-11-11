Thu, Nov 11, 2021

Marooned Narikuravas rescued

Published: Nov 11,202108:06 AM

After a series of complaints about the inundation in the residential areas in Tiruchy district, Collector S Sivarasu visited the spots in both urban and rural areas.

Collector S Sivarasu (File Photo)
Thiruchirapalli:
He inspected the locations and asked the officials to clear the drainages which were choking the free flow of water.

Meanwhile, water pooled in a Narikurava colony in Jayankondam in Ariyalur district and marooned the residents. Municipal administration officials rushed to the spot and shifted the entire residents to the relief camps.

