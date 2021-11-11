Stop slugfest, end flood woes, urges MNM

Chennai :

In a statement, MNM vice president AG Mourya said that Chennai has become a city that will sink in a day’s rain.





“The flooding of the city was mainly due to non-maintenance of Cooum and Adyar rivers, 16 canals and storm water drains. The reality is that the Tamil Nadu government has not yet learned the right lesson from the 2015 floods,” he said.





He citied poor management, lack of foresight, planning, poor maintenance work and corruption in everything as reasons for it.