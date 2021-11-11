Sekarbabu intimidating our workers, complains BJP

Chennai :

The DMK and the BJP IT wing have activated the social media accounts trolling against each other in connection with the same. While DMK cadres are trolling BJP state president K Annamalai’s flood visits in Chennai as photo shoots, the BJP Karyakartas have reached out to the Rajamangalam police seeking an FIR against the local Minister for allegedly threatening the saffron party workers.





“On the behest of Minister Sekarbabu, the DMK ward secretaries are trespassing into the houses of BJP workers and they are threatening the Hindu Munnai workers over phone,” said Siva Ilango, Chennai secretary, Hindu Munnani.





The residents of Kolathur and BJP workers wanted to petition the CM during his visit to the constituency, but the Minister stopped some of the party workers from meeting the CM.





Later, the Minister and his supporters are warning BJP and Hindu Munnani workers with dire consequences, Ilango said sharing the copy of the complaint letter.





A senior officer told DT Next a complaint has been received from Hindu Munnani members, but it has not been acknowledged yet. He also added that a complaint has been received from Corporation Assistant Engineer against Hindu Munnani members for preventing workers from carrying out monsoon relief.