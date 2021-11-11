TN Floods: DMK strategists divided over urban local body polls dates

Chennai :

Some strategists were understood to have advised the government to seek additional time from the Supreme Court to complete the urban local body polls.





Even as the State Election Commission (SEC) has started its preparations and civic bodies released the draft electoral rolls, the DMK planners have asked the party high command to defer the polls by a few weeks owing to the floods.





If informed DMK sources are to be believed, a discussion involving legal experts was said to have happened at the highest level to this effect. Decision makers in the government have consulted the experts on seeking additional time with the SC. However, there was no consensus.





A highly placed DMK source unwilling to be quoted said, “The momentum is with us (DMK). The Opposition AIADMK is struggling to even keep its house in order as inner party friction is keeping them busy. Urban areas have always been our strength. The government is also popular. There is no reason to defer the polls when the public mood is in our favour.” Admitting that it was too early to gauge the impact of the floods, the leader said, “The CM and his Cabinet are on field. Other than sporadic complaints, people are largely not critical of the government’s handling of the floods. The CM’s presence on the field has been received well by the people during the disaster. Observations of the High Court against the previous AIADMK government and political goof up by the BJP have worked in our favour. So, if we complete the flood mitigation works effectively and follow it up with distribution of good relief cum compensation for the flood affected people, it could completely swing the tide in favour of us for the urban civic polls,” the leader added.





Sources in the government disclosed that a decision on the polls would not even be considered till the flood and relief works get over. “I am unaware of the political discussions surrounding the urban civic polls. The poll issue might have featured briefly during regular discussion. Currently, flood relief is the top priority of the government now. There is no question of even considering poll related issues at this juncture,” said a top government officer.