CPM demands Rs 5,000 flood relief

Chennai :

“The north east monsson has intensified in the state. The incessant rain has flooded lakhs of houses across the state, including Chennai. It is comforting that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet members were directly involved in the relief works. But, we would like to point out that the relief has not reached many affected areas,” CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement.





“We urge upon the government to provide immediate relief assistance of Rs 5,000 to the families which had lost household items in the flood,” he said and added, “The government should order enumeration of the crop damages and should provide adequate compensation.”