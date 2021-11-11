CPI leader waylaid, murdered in Tiruvarur

Thiruchirapalli :

Natesa Tamilarvan (42), the Needamangalam Union CPI Secretary and Tiruvarur District committee member of the party was proceeding to Needamangalam on Wednesday in his car. When he was nearing Needamangalam bazaar, an unidentified gang waylaid him and attacked him with lethal weapons.





He died on the spot with severe cut injuries. Police retrieved the body and registered a case. Search is on for the gang.