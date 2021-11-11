Over 100 houses collapse in central districts, 4-yr-old killed

One of the collapsed houses in Thanjavur on Wednesday

Thiruchirapalli :

While the officials have been evacuating people from the vulnerable spots across the Delta region, several building collapse incidents were recorded across the region and the officials fear that among them over 100 houses would have collapsed.





As many as 45 houses were totally damaged in Thanjavur. Nearly, 33 thatched houses and 11 tiled roofed houses had collapsed in the district while as many as 31 cattle died.





Meanwhile, the house of one Gowtham (28) at Thenampadugai near Kumbakonam had collapsed and Gowtham and his four-year-old daughter Ananya were caught in the debris. The girl baby died despite treatment. Similarly, Kanagaraj (37), Sundari (32), residents from Periyar Nagar near Kumbakonam sustained severe injuries after their tiled roofed house collapsed.





Nearly, 56 houses in Ariyalur district and 44 in Pudukkottai were damaged and five cattle died.





In Tiruchy, 70-year-old Vasantha was electrocuted on Wednesday when she stepped out of the house on to a snapped live wire.