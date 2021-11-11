Man repeatedly beats pet dog in Kovai, booked

Coimbatore :

Police said A Sathish from Pillayarpuram near Sundarapuram was booked by Podanur police after he was caught on camera assaulting his pet dog. Based on a complaint from Pradeep Prabakaran, an animal welfare activist, police registered a case against the accused.





Police inquiries revealed that Sathish had frequently assaulted his dog with wire and pipe over the last few weeks. “He attacked the dog just because it didn’t follow his commands. He also didn’t mind stopping his brutality despite requests from the neighbours,” police said.





The video of the brutal act caught in a CCTV has been viral on social media. Meanwhile, irked over his neighbour informing the animal welfare activist, Sathish barged into the house of one Naveen and assaulted him and fractured his leg.