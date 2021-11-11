Revision test planned in Jan ahead of boards for Classes 10 to 12

Chennai :

As the numbers of coronavirus cases have reduced, the regular classes for the students from Classes 10 and 12 were opened from September 1. Since this academic year was reduced by over months due to lockdown, the syllabus was also truncated for these students.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Wednesday that the curriculum was reduced between 30 per cent and 50 per cent for the board exam students.





“Accordingly, detailed information on the reduced syllabus was already circulated to all the schools, and based on that the portions were covered,” he pointed out.





Stating that the government is planning to conduct state board exams either in March or April this year, the official said since till now there was no plan to conduct quarterly or half-yearly exams, it was decided to conduct a common revision test for the board exam students in January.





“The question papers will be prepared based on the reduced syllabus,” he said adding the dates of the revision test will be announced shortly.





The official said that based on the student’s performance in the proposed revision test, the board exams will be conducted accordingly.





“If the student’s performance seems to be poor in the revision tests, conducting board exams might be rescheduled to May or it might be further extended,” he said adding, “at the same time, the schools will be instructed to further concentrate on giving extra training to the students.” The official also said it was also planned to conduct a revision test for Class 9 students, who will also be having annual exams. “The revision test will be conducted for all the subjects,” he added.





He said about 25 lakh students studying from Classes 10 to 12 are expected to appear for the board exam for this academic year.