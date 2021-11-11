Many irrigation tanks in Vellore still dry

Vellore :

Though Collector B Kumaravel Pandian said 133 tanks were brimming, many continue to remain dry much to the chagrin of local residents, who wanted officials to act on a war footing to save as much water as possible making the most of the monsoon.





The Otteri tank, Vellore town’s main water source, continues to remain bone dry despite surrounding areas getting copious rain.





Officials were unable to explain why the Otteri tank did not get filled up despite heavy rain in surrounding areas, mostly ghat regions.





Mohan, a local resident, said, “officials have to check how and why the tank is not getting filled up. They have to check and see if rain water from the hills is being diverted elsewhere.” The entire tank is full of shrubs and weeds while the attached park has become a den of anti-socials.





Similar is the condition of the Andal tank in Vaduganthangal village panchayat in KV Kuppam panchayat union.