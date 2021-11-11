COVID-19 Pandemic cases further down in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

All the districts witnessed a decline in pandemic cases, where Chennai recorded 127 cases, followed by Coimbatore 101, and other districts less than 100.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remains 0.8 percent, while Chengalpattu and Tirupur recorded 1.5 percent each, Namakkal 1.3 percent, Coimbatore and Salem 1.2 percent, Tiruchy 1.1 percent, and Chennai and Tirunelveli 1.0 percent.





The State recorded nine deaths including three in private hospitals and six in government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State to 36,247.





One death was reported with no comorbid and eight with comorbid conditions. A total of 931 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the state, taking the total recoveries to 26,65,178. As many as 1,01,143 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.