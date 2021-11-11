Vellore struggles to address vaccine hesitancy

Vellore :

While cases have been reported of persons with misconceptions on taking vaccine giving mobile numbers which were not theirs or stating that they had misplaced their cell phones, officials now tackle them accordingly after which many sheepishly agree to take the jab.





“They fear they will die if they take vaccine or else say they have to go to work and cannot take a day off if they develop a vaccine-related fever,” said Zone II sanitation officer Sivakumar. On how he overcame such resistance, he said: “We point out that all of us (officials) have taken the vaccine and are healthy.





We also tell them not to believe in such rumours and finally inform them that in future they might not get rations or any government-related facility if they are not vaccinated.





The last is what finally motivates people.” Vellore DD (Health) Dr Banumathi when asked said 68 per cent of the population in the Vellore district had taken the first dose and 29 per cent the second dose. Asked for the reasons for such slow progress, she said: “First they said they would take the vaccine after Deepavali and when we approach them now they say it is raining and they will get fever if they take the vaccine now. They come up with excuses which we have to overcome and convince them take the jab.”





It may be recalled that the Vellore district administration coaxed many to take the jab by offering lucky dips in which fridges, water coolers, mixers, tumblers and plates were offered to winners.