Depression brings heavy rain, to cross between north TN-AP coast

A Satellite image of the depression in TN which is to cross between TN-AP Coast

Chennai :

Even as the city and suburbs were pounded by heavy rain since Wednesday evening, more intense downpour is expected as the IMD issued a red alert for Chennai for the next 24 hours





The well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved west-north-westwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal, the RMC said on Wednesday.





A fresh low-pressure area is also likely to form over the east Bay of Bengal on November 13.





“It is likely to move west–north westwards and reach near north TN coast by Thursday early morning,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





The depression may move west-northwestwards and cross north TN and south AP coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota by Thursday evening. The intermittent, light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, picked up pace by the evening.





With heavy to extremely heavy rains with thunderstorm predicted on Thursday, the RMC issued red alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.





Also, orange warning was issued for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. Seven districts - Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Karaikal were given yellow alert. Ennore port received highest rainfall with 45mm rainfall, Chennai 33.5mm, MRC Nagar 29 mm, Taramani 23.5mm, Meenambakkam 20mm, Anna university 28mm, and West Tambaram 13mm till Wednesday at 8:30 pm.