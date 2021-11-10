Stalin alleges corruption by AIADMK in Smart City project

Chennai :

On Wednesday, Stalin hit the water-logged Chennai roads to inspect the damage and relief work.





Speaking to the media, Stalin said the earlier (AIADMK) government received "bribes/commission" and had done a haphazard job under the Smart City project and hence the T. Nagar area has experienced damage due to water-logging.





He said the stagnant water is being pumped out with motors.





Queried about asking the Central government for funds to carry out relief measures, Stalin said the weather department has predicted rain for a couple of more days and only after that the damage will be assessed.





Stalin said reviewing the rescue efforts while it rains is not new for him as he had done that when he was the Mayor of Chennai and also when he was a Minister in the Tamil Nadu government.





He said once the rain stops, the government will convert Chennai into a city that will not suffer rain damage in the future.