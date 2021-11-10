'Don't conduct searches on me on roads,' inspector pleads DVAC sleuths during raids

Chennai :

Inspector Karuppusamy of Vachakarapatti police station in Virudhunagar had pleaded DVAC sleuths after his strong protest against the search failed to impress the squad. The inspector, who was officially allowed to use a jeep, was travelling on a bike registered in the name of one of his friends, when Vigilance team stopped him.





After seizing Rs 4,000 which was found in his pocket and for which he had no satisfactory explanation about the source, the DVAC team took him to his place of stay from where unaccounted cash of Rs 1.49 lakh was recovered on October 29.





Karuppusamy also objected to carrying out searches. However, after seizure he admitted that the amount was given to him from various cracker shops as 'Deepavali gift'.





He also clarified to the team that he uses a jeep only for official purpose and his bike for personal use.





Following the seizure of Rs.1.53 lakh, the DVAC has registered a case against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.