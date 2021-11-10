Stalin should not hold talks with Kerala CM on Mullaperiyar dam: Ramadoss

Chennai :

Ramadoss also said Stalin should focus on the issue of strengthening the Mullaperiyar baby dam and increase the water storage level at the Mullaperiyar dam to 152ft from the current 142ft.

The PMK leader said Kerala government is hindering Tamil Nadu's efforts in increasing the water storage levels in the dam as luxury cottages and bungalows of popular personalities would go under water.

Ramadoss said Kerala wants to prevent Tamil Nadu from getting the Supreme Court's permission to increase the water level.

According to him, Kerala delayed the case in the Apex Court by seven years earlier citing the Chief Minister and Minister level talks between the two states held in 2006.

On Kerala's Minister for Power K. Krishnan Kutty's reply in the state Assembly that Chief Ministerial level talks on building a dam have been planned for December, Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu should not accept any such invitation.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the dam, built under an 1886 accord between the then Maharaja of Travancore and the erstwhile British Raj.

Though the dam is located in Kerala, it is owned, maintained and operated by Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court on May 5, 2014 had decreed in favour of Tamil Nadu and permitted the state to raise the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam to 142 feet from its earlier storage level of 136 feet.

In 2012, the Supreme Court empowered committee had said the Mullaperiyar dam is structurally safe.

Even in 2006, the Apex Court had said that Kerala cannot obstruct Tamil Nadu from increasing the water level in the dam to 142 feet and from carrying out repair works.



