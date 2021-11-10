Heavy rains batter Delta districts in TN, more spells expected in Chennai

Chennai :

According to sources, heavy rains lashed in the delta region. Almost all the delta districts received widespread rainfall from Tuesday evening. Meanwhile the Met Department stated that several coastal districts, including Chennai, are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rains along with thunderstorm for the next 48 hours as the low-pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a depression during the next 36 hours and reach north Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday.





Thunderstorm with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal area. Also, Chennai, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, and Madurai, besides Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry, will experience heavy to very heavy rains, RMC said.





Significant amount of rainfall from 08.30 pm yesterday to 08.30 am today ( in mm): Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: Nagappattinam-310, Karaikal-287; Atiramapattinam-129, Cuddalore-98; M.O Pondicherry-95, Tiruchchirapalli-54, Chennai-18, Tondi-17.





Flood alert in Cauvery





With the releasing of excess water from Mettur dam, water release from Upper Anicut in Tiruchy was increased to 10,000 cusecs on Monday evening as a precautionary measure and an alert was sounded to the people residing along the Cauvery and Kollidam that flow along Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.



