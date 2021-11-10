Sick elephant succumbs in Kovai

Coimbatore :

An elephant, which fell sick after being rescued by the Forest Department from a pit, died without responding to treatment in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The elephant, aged around eight years, had collapsed in a private land near Kurudampalayam. It was found to be extremely weak and couldn’t stand on its own. K Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Veterinary Surgeon of Theppakkadu and another veterinarian from the animal husbandry department attempted to revive the sick animal by administering glucose and other medicine. However, it couldn’t consume food and water.



