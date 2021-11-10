4 cops suspended in Salem, 1 booked

Coimbatore :

Four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended in Salem for dereliction in investigation of a murder case. Police said Tejmandal, 26, a native of Bangladesh, who runs a massage centre at Asthampatti was found murdered last month. Three women working in her massage parlour had gone back to their home state. The four cops had failed to initiate action despite knowing that Tejmandal was into prostitution. In another case, a Kovai cop has been booked for making sexual advances towards a transgender.



