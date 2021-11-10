Biker slaps back cop during check

Vellore :

A cop who slapped a two wheeler rider who failed to stop for a vehicle check at Alangayam near Vaniyambadi was in turn slapped back by the rider who was then arrested on Tuesday. When police were checking vehicles on the bazaar road in the town, they signaled a two wheeler rider to stop. However, the rider – identified as Manikandan of Kavalur – sped away resulting in the special SI Umapathy chasing and stopping him. Umapathy slapped Manikandan to restrain him. But, enraged Manikandan slapped him back resulting in the arrest.



