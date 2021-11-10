Aavin AGM arrested for taking bribe

Vellore :

DVAC Vellore Detachment laid a trap on Tuesday for a suspect officer Tr Mahendra Mali, Asst., General Manager (Dairy) Aavin, Sathuvachery for demanding bribe money of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for settling bill amount for the contractor who had supplied manpower on contract basis for staking milk sachets. The above officer was caught when he received the bribe money from the complainant. Subsequently in the house search of the accused officer, a country made hand gun, 6 nos of cartridge and .32 SAA ball 2 were seized. The move has shocked Vellore Aavin staff, as the AGM was caught red handed.



