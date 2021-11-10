Road Over Bridge in Tiruchy gets Defence Ministry nod

Thiruchirapalli :

The Defence Ministry issued a grant of work permission for completing the much awaited Tiruchy Junction seven arm Road Over Bridge (ROB) that was lying incomplete for over seven years owing to land acquisition issues, said MP Su Thirunavukkarasar here on Tuesday. According to the MP, the ROB project, is getting hampered by the unwarranted delay in transfer of land. The Tiruchy Junction Road Over Bridge (ROB), includes seven arms including a high level rotary with over 4 arms. However, the project was put on hold due to the delay in the transfer of 0.0663 acre land belonging to the Defence department to the State Highways Department.



