Flood alert in Cauvery, Kollidam at Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

With the releasing of excess water from Mettur dam, water release from Upper Anicut in Tiruchy was increased to 10,000 cusecs on Monday evening as a precautionary measure and an alert was sounded to the people residing along the Cauvery and Kollidam that flow along Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts.





In Tiruchy, City Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan inspected the flood prevention activities in the city and inspected the two disaster management teams each with 10 personnel headed by a Sub Inspector and asked them to be prepared round the clock. The Commissioner also asked the residents not to go near water bodies as there are chances for flooding and asked the police team to intensify patrolling.





While in Thanjavur, the Monitoring officer S Vijayakumar along with the Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inspected the banks of Kollidam from Vilangudi village near Tiruvaiyaru to Anaikarai near Kumbakonam which are low lying areas and vulnerable areas. Speaking to reporters, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that temporary camps are established at Veeramangudi where as many as 750 residents can be lodged while in Mela Kabisthalam camp, 2,750 would be lodged. He urged the officials to evacuate people from the low lying areas in the district and make them stay in the relief camps.





In Tiruvarur, officials led by the Monitoring officer R Kirlosh Kumar and Collector P Gayathri Krishnan inspected the low lying areas. They also visited Vennaru banks and inspected the flood prevention preparatory works.



