Vaigai nears FRL of 71 ft, flood warning issued

Madurai :

Third flood warning has been issued on Tuesday as water level in the Vaigai dam is inching up to reach 69 feet against the maximum capacity of 71 feet. The level is expected to rise up to 69 feet at around 10 pm, on Tuesday and people on the riverbanks have been advised to remain safe and cautious. Authorities advised people not to go near the river. Nearly, thousand cusecs of excess water from the dam would be released into the Vaigai, sources said. Earlier, the first flood warning was issued on November 6 when water level reached 66 feet and the second warning issued at 9 am on Tuesday, sources said. Due to consistent rainfall in catchment areas along Western Ghats, it gave rise to level in the dam, sources said.



