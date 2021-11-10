OPS suspects bid to lower Periyar storage

Madurai :

Presiding over an agitation at Cumbum in Theni, AIADMK coordinator and former deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam recalled the significant role played by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in winning the legal battle in the Supreme Court against Kerala government in the contentious Mullaiperiyar dam issue that ultimately led to the rising of water level in the dam up to 142 feet to uphold the rights of people in Tamil Nadu. However, the DMK government which came to power in 2006 failed in its duty to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, OPS criticised Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan saying he’s seldom bothered about the sudden release of water from the dam, which had only 138 ft. The intent of both the governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala is to lower the water level in the dam. Whether true or not, Chief Minister MK Stalin writes a letter to Kerala, thanking the government for felling trees near Baby dam to strengthen its structure. In Madurai, Sellur K Raju led the protest.



