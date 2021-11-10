Paddy in 1 lakh acres under water in Delta districts

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that incessant rains for the past two days had damaged paddy in most of the places and water inundated lakhs of acres in many districts. In Tiruchy, paddy cultivated at Kodiyalam and Pulivalam were inundated till Tuesday late hours. On Tuesday, Collector S Sivarasu visited the rain-hit pockets and instructed the officials to drain out the water from the fields.





In Tiruvarur, more than 50,000 acres had gone under water. Farmers said that the nurseries planted in most of the areas have been affected by the rains pounding since Monday. If rains continue, the nurseries would be fully damaged, they said. As the deadline for crop insurance is on November 15, Tiruchy Collector instructed e-Seva centres to function round the clock from November 8 to 15 in order to facilitate the farmers to complete it.



